What started as a fun, childhood hobby has now turned into a blooming business for potter, Marta Elaine Zegzdryn. Her company, MEZ Pottery, can often be found at festivals and fairs across Alaska where you can find her unique, sophisticated Alaskan designs. Marta says much of her inspiration comes from the beautiful, rugged landscape in which she lives.

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

Music by FirstCom Music