August 2nd, 2019

Welcome to the first episode of State of Art. This week we’re talking about First Friday — what it’s like in Anchorage and what’s happening at the Anchorage Museum for August’s First Friday. We also hear from Jenni May Toro, lead singer of Anchorage band The Modern Savage.

Back in July, we asked Alaska Public Media’s Kirsten Swann to hit the streets and bring us back a taste of what First Friday in Anchorage is like.

The Art of the North gallery at the Anchorage Museum. (Photo courtesy of Anchorage Museum)

If the downtown Anchorage art crawl isn’t your style, you can always head to the Anchorage Museum. Every month the museum has free general admission for First Friday. Ammon Swenson went to find out what’s in store for August.

Jenni May Toro, lead singer of Anchorage band The Modern Savage. (Photo by Ed Eagerton. Courtesty of The Modern Savage)

On Saturday, July 27th, Anchorage rockers The Modern Savage played a rare show in Anchorage to debut their new single “Bitter Pill.” Ammon Swenson spoke with lead singer Jenni May Toro after the set.