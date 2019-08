Night Music: July 27th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for July 27th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Say You’re Sorry

Vinny Bianchi

Sweet Innocence

Headfirst A 672-2

6:23

Sweet Innocence

Vinny Bianchi

Sweet Innocence

Headfirst A 672-2

5:05

Black Coffee

Steve Blackwood / Webster

I Don’t Worry about a Thing

Newborn Jazz

5:42

I Don’t Worry about a Thing

Steve Blackwood / Allison

I Don’t Worry about a Thing

Newborn Jazz

2:42

Third Floor Richard

The Ed Bickert Trio / Lloyd

Third Floor Richard

Concord CCD-4380

3:24

I Know Why and So Do You

The Ed Bickert Trio / Warren

Third Floor Richard

Concord CCD-4380

4:35

Crazed Women

Blazing Readheads

Crazed Women

Reference Recordings

5:19

Partners

Blazing Readheads

Crazed Women

Reference Recordings

1:57

Memories

Paul Bley

Fragments

ECM – 1320

7:26

Once Around the Park

Paul Bley / Motian

Fragments

ECM – 1320

6:34

Drive By Love

The Bobs / Greene

Shut up and Sing

Rounder CD 9039

3:40

9:00 – 10:00

Looking Glass

The Dave Sterner Quintet

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:50

Pier Pressure Blues

Stix Hooper

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:51

Hips and Lips

Dick Brewer

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:54

Peter The Great

Chad Coe with Peter Leitch

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:24

Afrikaans

Terrytoonz / Reynolds

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:00

Promised Land

Michael Dulin

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:26

White Wolf

The Acoustic Burgoo

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:55

Minha Namorada

Stephen Brown

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:29

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

The Shasta Brothers / Mingus

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:40

From This Far

David Binney

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:43

Back in Your Own Backyard

Chris Coulter / Eryer, Jolson

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:19

Homemace Japanese Folk Song

Sean Smith Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:52