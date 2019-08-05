Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

4 believed to be on plane in deadly crash near Girdwood

Associated Press

Four people are believed to have been aboard a plane that crashed in Alaska with no survivors.

Alaska ferries resume sailing after striking workers ratify new contract

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Members won a 3% raise over three years and concessions on how much they’d contribute towards the health care plan and when.

Alaska Psychiatric Institute struggles to fill positions

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

While federal authorities have re-certified the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, state health officials say the hospital is still struggling to fill staff positions and increase capacity.

Conduct of Denali Commission staffer draws scrutiny

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Denali Commission is awaiting results of an investigation into the conduct of one of its staff members.

Alaska senators host commission to discuss transboundary mining disputes

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska’s U.S. Senators hosted members of an international commission charged with investigating transboundary water disputes. The commissioners are looking into concerns with Canada’s booming mining sector and its impact on Southeast Alaska.

Anchorage police shoot man they say pointed a BB gun at officers

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage police say officers fired on a man who pointed a BB gun at them Monday morning.

Anchorage police officer charged with sexual abuse of teen

Associated Press

An Anchorage police officer has been arrested in connection with sexual abuse of a teenager.

22-year-old Army soldier dies from gunshot in Fairbanks

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It is the eighth death of an Army soldier in Alaska this year, with the majority of incidents happening around Fort Wainwright.

Nome breaks another climate record: most rain in 24 hours

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

At the end of last week, during a heavy downpour, Nome set another climate record for 2019.

Alaska natives gather five years after B.C. mining disaster

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

There are fears that a Mount Polley-like disaster could devastate Southeast Alaska’s ecology — including its salmon fisheries.

Fairbanks football coach resigns after swimming accident

Associated Press

An Alaska high school football coach resigns following a swimming accident that hospitalized three student-athletes.

Years of data suggest ecosystem shifts in the Northern Bering Sea

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Scientists say based on years of observations and data gathered in the Northern Bering Sea, as well as a recent research cruise, they can see warming waters and biological changes going further north.

Mule deer, white-tail deer expand range into Alaska

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haiens

New species of deer are moving into parts of Alaska, including the Upper Lynn Canal. Alaska Department of Fish and Game is gathering information on these ungulates.