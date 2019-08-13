Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy halves vetoes to University of Alaska, spreads cuts over three years

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The University of Alaska will see a $25 million cut in funding for this budget year, which began on July 1st. The next two years would see cuts of $25 million and $20 million for a total of $70 million.

Dunleavy agrees to fully restore $9M in funding to Head Start, early learning programs

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The restoration totals about $9 million and includes $6.8 million to Head Start and $1.2 million to early childhood grants. It’s one of several veto reversals the governor has made this week.

New water test results show Bethel city subdivision lead and copper levels meeting federal standards

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The most recent results from Bethel’s City Subdivision water tests are in. And it’s good news: they show copper and lead levels now meeting federal standards.

Fairbanks city council OK’s what could be state’s first marijuana onsite consumption facility

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council voted Monday to support a cannabis entrepreneur’s bid to open Alaska’s first onsite marijuana-consumption facility.

Heatwave shuts down dog sled tour on Denver Glacier early

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

Record-breaking temperatures are searing the globe. One spot where the evidence of that heatwave is especially apparent is on a glacier near Skagway.

NSHC opens new health clinic in Shaktoolik

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Last week, Norton Sound Health Corporation (NSHC) unveiled its new health clinic in the community of Shaktoolik, located on the eastern shore of Norton Sound, replacing its current 20-year old building.

Sophocles play added to Ft. Wainwright military suicide prevention training

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Dramatic readings of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy Ajax are being used to bolster suicide prevention training at Ft. Wainwright, as thousands of post soldiers prepare to deloy to Iraq later this month.

Shishmaref man finds 50-year-old message in a bottle

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

It isn’t everyday that a 50 year old message in a bottle washes up on the shores of Western Alaska. But that’s exactly what happened to Tyler Ivanoff near Shishmaref on August 5th.