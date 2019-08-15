Meet Americorps in Alaska

Logo for Americorps Vista.





Public service has a long history in the United States.

Back in 1965, President John Kennedy launched a domestic public service equivalent of the Peace Corps, called VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America). In 1993, President Bill Clinton created Americorps as an initiative within the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). In 1994, VISTA was rolled into Americorps along with a National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) and Senior Corps (for senior volunteers). There is also a state and national division that grants funds to communities across the United States.

Alaska has plenty of Americorps opportunities, and today’s Hometown Alaska looks at some of the organizations they assist, and meets volunteers to hear about their own experiences in public service.

As always, listeners’ questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. We hope you will join us to learn about Americorps’ impact in Alaska, and how these volunteers in public service benefit from their experiences.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

STUDIO GUESTS:

Eric Milliken , community development program manager, RuralCAP

, community development program manager, RuralCAP Cameron Ebersold , Americorps VISTA volunteer, Alaska Seeds of Change

, Americorps VISTA volunteer, Alaska Seeds of Change Dahsuri Popoalii, Americorps volunteer, Covenant House

PHONE GUESTS:

Megan Weston , Americorps volunteer, Alaska Youth Court

, Americorps volunteer, Alaska Youth Court Louisa Walker , Americorps volunteer, Scammon Bay

, Americorps volunteer, Scammon Bay Adrian Wonhola, Americorps volunteer, New Stuyahok

LINKS

Serve Alaska, brings Americorps programs to Alaska, website

Join Americorps, website, Division of Community and Regional Affairs

What is Americorps? Wikipedia website

Alaska Youth Court, employs 2 Americorps workers for annual summer leadership program,website

Alaska Public Defender Agency Americorps job description, website

Alaska Seeds of Change, engages Americorps workers in Anchorage, website

Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Americorps recruitment website

National Service in Alaska (Senior Corps, Americorps VISTA), website

PARTICIPATE: