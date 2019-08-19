Night Music: August 11th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for August 11th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Eyala

Richard Bona

Songs From My Life

Columbia CK 69768

4:35

Messinga

Richard Bona

Songs From My Life

Columbia CK 69768

3:57

What is My Heart For

Sarah Brooks / Nelson

What is My Heart For

WCS 015

4:01

House of the Rising Sun

Sarah Brooks

What is My Heart For

WCS 015

4:59

Don’t Get Sassy

Ray Brown Trio

Don’t Get Sassy

TELARC CD-83368

5:33

Ellington Medley

Ray Brown Trio

Don’t Get Sassy

TELARC CD-83368

10:43

Things Ain’t What They Used To Be

Dave Brubeck / M. Ellington

One Alone

TELARC CD-83510

4:17

Summer Song

Dave Brubeck

One Alone

TELARC CD-83510

5:19

Be Yourself

Kenny Burrell

God Bless The Child

CBS ZK 40808

5:53

9:00 – 10:00

Top Hat Shaman Stroll

Theo Saunders

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

6:57

Island Jungle- Dancing With My Heart

Claire Ritter

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

2:50

Yama Yama Man

The Granite State Stompers / Noschna

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

3:22

Fabulous Friday

Robert Gardiner Jazz Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:46

It’s Just a Game I’m In

Bill Doerrfeld

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

5:48

Nothing to Do

Felicia Carter & Amy Shook

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:38

When I Look Into Your Eyes

Dave Edwards

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:17

Bye Bye Blackbird

Alan Leatherman / Henderson

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:33

All in Stride

Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

3:48

Chaos Groove

Melvin Jones

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:27

Eternal Triangle

Mike Bravin Quartet / Stit

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

3:54