Night Music: August 11th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for August 11th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Eyala
Richard Bona
Songs From My Life
Columbia CK 69768
4:35

Messinga
Richard Bona
Songs From My Life
Columbia CK 69768
3:57

What is My Heart For
Sarah Brooks / Nelson
What is My Heart For
WCS 015
4:01

House of the Rising Sun
Sarah Brooks
What is My Heart For
WCS 015
4:59

Don’t Get Sassy
Ray Brown Trio
Don’t Get Sassy
TELARC CD-83368
5:33

Ellington Medley
Ray Brown Trio
Don’t Get Sassy
TELARC CD-83368
10:43

Things Ain’t What They Used To Be
Dave Brubeck / M. Ellington
One Alone
TELARC CD-83510
4:17

Summer Song
Dave Brubeck
One Alone
TELARC CD-83510
5:19

Be Yourself
Kenny Burrell
God Bless The Child
CBS ZK 40808
5:53

9:00 – 10:00

Top Hat Shaman Stroll
Theo Saunders
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
6:57

Island Jungle- Dancing With My Heart
Claire Ritter
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
2:50

Yama Yama Man
The Granite State Stompers / Noschna
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:22

Fabulous Friday
Robert Gardiner Jazz Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:46

It’s Just a Game I’m In
Bill Doerrfeld
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
5:48

Nothing to Do
Felicia Carter & Amy Shook
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:38

When I Look Into Your Eyes
Dave Edwards
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:17

Bye Bye Blackbird
Alan Leatherman / Henderson
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:33

All in Stride
Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:48

Chaos Groove
Melvin Jones
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:27

Eternal Triangle
Mike Bravin Quartet / Stit
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:54

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR