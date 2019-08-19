Night Music: August 11th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for August 11th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Eyala
Richard Bona
Songs From My Life
Columbia CK 69768
4:35
Messinga
Richard Bona
Songs From My Life
Columbia CK 69768
3:57
What is My Heart For
Sarah Brooks / Nelson
What is My Heart For
WCS 015
4:01
House of the Rising Sun
Sarah Brooks
What is My Heart For
WCS 015
4:59
Don’t Get Sassy
Ray Brown Trio
Don’t Get Sassy
TELARC CD-83368
5:33
Ellington Medley
Ray Brown Trio
Don’t Get Sassy
TELARC CD-83368
10:43
Things Ain’t What They Used To Be
Dave Brubeck / M. Ellington
One Alone
TELARC CD-83510
4:17
Summer Song
Dave Brubeck
One Alone
TELARC CD-83510
5:19
Be Yourself
Kenny Burrell
God Bless The Child
CBS ZK 40808
5:53
9:00 – 10:00
Top Hat Shaman Stroll
Theo Saunders
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
6:57
Island Jungle- Dancing With My Heart
Claire Ritter
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
2:50
Yama Yama Man
The Granite State Stompers / Noschna
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:22
Fabulous Friday
Robert Gardiner Jazz Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:46
It’s Just a Game I’m In
Bill Doerrfeld
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
5:48
Nothing to Do
Felicia Carter & Amy Shook
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:38
When I Look Into Your Eyes
Dave Edwards
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:17
Bye Bye Blackbird
Alan Leatherman / Henderson
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:33
All in Stride
Lewis Franco & The Missing Cats
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:48
Chaos Groove
Melvin Jones
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:27
Eternal Triangle
Mike Bravin Quartet / Stit
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:54