Traveling Music 8-25-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 8-25-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Bonnie Ship The Diamond

Rogues and Wenches / Traditional

Three Sheets to the Wind

Roguesandwenches.com

2:40

Don’t Take Advice

The Derry Aires / Karl Straub

Bottoms Up

Arcticsiren.com

5:41

I’ve Been Everywhere (Alaskan Style)

Robin Hopper / lyrics adapted from Hank Snow

The Alaska Collection

Robinhopper.com

3:01

Guardian Angel

Hobo Jim with Janis Ian / Jim Varsos

My Wild And Wolfen Ways

Hobojim.com

3:25

Waiting At Your Border

Shonti Elder / Shonti Elder

Bowdrawn

Shontielder.com

3:30

Primavera – instrumental

Kevin Barnett / Kevin Barnett

Alpenglow

www.lovingdogmusic.com

5:12

Ballad of Want and Need

Vinyl Floors / Zach Bassett

Forever Waiting on Dylan

thevinylfloors@gmail.com

4:04

Piano Man

Mary Schallert with Ethan Barske / Billy Joel

Short Stories

Maryschallert.com

5:20

The Road Not Taken

Michael Faubian / Michael Faubian

Something Else

Michaelfaubion.com

4:28

Sunshine

Diane Z / Diane Zitmanis

All I Want

www.dianaz.ca

3:30

Hand In Hand

John Cook / John Cook

Out of the Basement

Acousticxx.com

3:21

Round the Horn / Drowsy Maggie / Cooley’s Reel – instrumentals

Jubilee / Jay Ungar, Trad., Trad

A Welcome Sound

Manofgravity.com

3:14

Working Day and Night

Tyson James and the Nashville Players / Tyson James

Tyson James and the Nashville Players

TysonJAmesMusic@tysonjamesmusic

3:10