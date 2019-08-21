Traveling Music 8-25-19

Traveling Music
Date: 8-25-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Bonnie Ship The Diamond
Rogues and Wenches / Traditional
Three Sheets to the Wind
Roguesandwenches.com
2:40
Don’t Take Advice
The Derry Aires / Karl Straub
Bottoms Up
Arcticsiren.com
5:41
I’ve Been Everywhere (Alaskan Style)
Robin Hopper / lyrics adapted from Hank Snow
The Alaska Collection
Robinhopper.com
3:01
Guardian Angel
Hobo Jim with Janis Ian / Jim Varsos
My Wild And Wolfen Ways
Hobojim.com
3:25
Waiting At Your Border
Shonti Elder / Shonti Elder
Bowdrawn
Shontielder.com
3:30
Primavera – instrumental
Kevin Barnett / Kevin Barnett
Alpenglow
www.lovingdogmusic.com
5:12
Ballad of Want and Need
Vinyl Floors / Zach Bassett
Forever Waiting on Dylan
thevinylfloors@gmail.com
4:04
Piano Man
Mary Schallert with Ethan Barske / Billy Joel
Short Stories
Maryschallert.com
5:20
The Road Not Taken
Michael Faubian / Michael Faubian
Something Else
Michaelfaubion.com
4:28
Sunshine
Diane Z / Diane Zitmanis
All I Want
www.dianaz.ca
3:30
Hand In Hand
John Cook / John Cook
Out of the Basement
Acousticxx.com
3:21
Round the Horn / Drowsy Maggie / Cooley’s Reel – instrumentals
Jubilee / Jay Ungar, Trad., Trad
A Welcome Sound
Manofgravity.com
3:14
Working Day and Night
Tyson James and the Nashville Players / Tyson James
Tyson James and the Nashville Players
TysonJAmesMusic@tysonjamesmusic
3:10