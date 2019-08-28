Traveling Music 9-1-19

Traveling Music

Date: 9-1-19

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 PM at Discovery Theater of PAC, Dave Alvin

and Jimmy Dale Gilmore

First Friday event, preview of Ken Burns film Country Music, and panel discussion:

Sept. 6, 6:30 PM with Steve Heimel

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

The Man in the Bed

Dave Alvin / Dave Alvin

Ashgrove

Yep Roc Records

4:35

Home From the Forest

Gordon Lightfoot / Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot (The United Artists Collection)

United Artists

3:02

Alaudidae

Crowfoot / Adam Broome in honor of his late father

Footpath

www.crowfootmusic.com

5:13

Larry Redigan’s (slip jig) / Giga from Cello Suite no. 4 (gigue) – instrumentals

Dana Lyn, Kyle Sanna / traditional, J.S. Bach

The Hare Said a Prayer to the Rainbow and Followed the Fox Down the Hole

www.danalynmusic.com

3:24

My True Love Loves Me

Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis

One Evening in May

www.spruceandmaplemusic.com

3:34

Come Back To Me – instrumental

Ruthie Dornfeld, with Liz Stell, Bill Matthiesen; Spare Parts / Will Donaldson, Billy Rose

Now Tango

Bfv.com/spareparts

2:28

Crooked Miles

Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis

One Evening in May

www.spruceandmaplemusic.com

4:16

Song for A Winter’s Night

Gordon Lightfoot / Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot (The United Artists Collection)

United Artists

2:58

Chickens

Crowfoot / Adam Broome in honor of his late father

Footpath

www.crowfootmusic.com

5:02

Somewhere in Time

Dave Alvin / Dave Alvin

Ashgrove

Yep Roc Records

5:54

Don’t Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down

Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur / Eric Bibb, Charlotte Hoglund

Sisters and Brothers

Telarc

3:25

A Lonesome Road

Laurie Lewis / Joe Earle Stuart Jr.

Skippin’ and Flyin’

www.spruceandmaplemusic.com

4:23

Forgiveness is Gold

Eric Bibb / Eric Bibb

Diamond Days

Telarc

5:19