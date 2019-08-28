Traveling Music 9-1-19

Traveling Music
Date: 9-1-19
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 PM at Discovery Theater of PAC, Dave Alvin
and Jimmy Dale Gilmore
First Friday event, preview of Ken Burns film Country Music, and panel discussion:
Sept. 6, 6:30 PM with Steve Heimel
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The Man in the Bed
Dave Alvin / Dave Alvin
Ashgrove
Yep Roc Records
4:35
Home From the Forest
Gordon Lightfoot / Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot (The United Artists Collection)
United Artists
3:02
Alaudidae
Crowfoot / Adam Broome in honor of his late father
Footpath
www.crowfootmusic.com
5:13
Larry Redigan’s (slip jig) / Giga from Cello Suite no. 4 (gigue) – instrumentals
Dana Lyn, Kyle Sanna / traditional, J.S. Bach
The Hare Said a Prayer to the Rainbow and Followed the Fox Down the Hole
www.danalynmusic.com
3:24
My True Love Loves Me
Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis
One Evening in May
www.spruceandmaplemusic.com
3:34
Come Back To Me – instrumental
Ruthie Dornfeld, with Liz Stell, Bill Matthiesen; Spare Parts / Will Donaldson, Billy Rose
Now Tango
Bfv.com/spareparts
2:28
Crooked Miles
Laurie Lewis / Laurie Lewis
One Evening in May
www.spruceandmaplemusic.com
4:16
Song for A Winter’s Night
Gordon Lightfoot / Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot (The United Artists Collection)
United Artists
2:58
Chickens
Crowfoot / Adam Broome in honor of his late father
Footpath
www.crowfootmusic.com
5:02
Somewhere in Time
Dave Alvin / Dave Alvin
Ashgrove
Yep Roc Records
5:54
Don’t Ever Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down
Eric Bibb, Rory Block, Maria Muldaur / Eric Bibb, Charlotte Hoglund
Sisters and Brothers
Telarc
3:25
A Lonesome Road
Laurie Lewis / Joe Earle Stuart Jr.
Skippin’ and Flyin’
www.spruceandmaplemusic.com
4:23
Forgiveness is Gold
Eric Bibb / Eric Bibb
Diamond Days
Telarc
5:19