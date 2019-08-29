With Swan Lake Fire burning nearby, Cooper Landing school closes into next week

The Swan Lake Fire on August 29, 2019 (Map courtesy on the Alaska Division of Forestry)

In Cooper Landing, school is cancelled until at least September 3, as the Swan Lake Fire continues to burn on the Kenai Peninsula.

According to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, the closure comes as the community remains on a level 2 “set” evacuation notice. That means residents should be ready and prepared to leave at any time.

Fire officials say growth of the blaze in recent days does not pose an immediate risk to Cooper Landing. Fire crews are working to limit future spread.

A community meeting about the Swan Lake Fire is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the Sterling Community Center.