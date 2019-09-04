Lost hiking couple found safe near Hatcher Pass

Upper Reed Lake in Hatcher Pass. (Photo by Annie Feidt, Alaska Public Media)

Two Anchorage residents who had been reported missing in Hatcher Pass have been found safe. Alaska State Troopers say the couple, along with their dog, were found Wednesday afternoon, less than a day after family members reported them overdue from an overnight outing.

Search and rescue officials began looking for Dorthey Hoople, 29, and Luke George, 28, on Tuesday night.

“Sounds like they got turned around,” said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Ken Marsh.

The hikers deviated from their intended route, according to Marsh. Once they were located by searchers they were extracted via a helicopter.