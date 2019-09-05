Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

By
Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Coastal Alaska communities are bracing for higher ticket prices and big reductions in ferry service. Also: It’s time to stock up on your supply of reusable grocery bags — Anchorage’s plastic ban bag goes into effect Sept. 15.

Reports tonight from:

  • Zachariah Hughes and Kirsten Swann in Anchorage
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska

