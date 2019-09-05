Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Coastal Alaska communities are bracing for higher ticket prices and big reductions in ferry service. Also: It’s time to stock up on your supply of reusable grocery bags — Anchorage’s plastic ban bag goes into effect Sept. 15.

Reports tonight from: