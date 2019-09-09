Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Stryker Brigade soldiers deploy from Fort Wainwright to Iraq to help train security officers. Plus, can a new Anchorage business help residents eliminate plastic waste?

Reports tonight from: