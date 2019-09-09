Algo Nuevo September 8th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, September 8th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Polka Sabrosito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
356

El Bombero Sordo
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
343

En Mi Trago Llore
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
306

Vida
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
311

El Pelao
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
302

El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
342

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455

Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329

Para Ustedes
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
337
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
300

Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455

Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos SJ Records
325

Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
337

La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Daja Vu
300

Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes & Brown Express
Revolution
338

Ojitos
Jeff Romero
Promo
Unknown
338

Descalzo A Laredo
Conjunto Avizo
Promo
Unknown
339

Cumbia De Aviso
Conjunto Aviso
Promo
Unknown
529

Una Rosa Para Ti
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
321

Traicionera
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
333

Nunca Es Suficiente
Rumores
Promo
Unknown
421

Ranchera Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1214

Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
325

Mi Cumbia Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon
Promo
Unknown
300

Esa Tristesa Mia
Los Dos G’s
Promo
CHR
413

En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
327

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
415

Bailar Para Olvidar
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
303

Nuestro Anniversario
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
442

Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300

Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
339

Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
631

Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312

Come On, Let’s Go
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
3304

Por Una Mujer Casada
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
320

Que Pasa Amigo
Bobby Madrid
Copa Tras Copa
Meadow City Records
338

Te Falta Un Corazon
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350

El Buque De Mas Potencia
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
301

La Bamba
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt

El Lechero
Sonido Chicano
Promo
Unknown
300

El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
226

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR