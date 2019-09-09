Algo Nuevo September 8th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 8th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Polka Sabrosito

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pasadilla

ATM

356

El Bombero Sordo

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

343

En Mi Trago Llore

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

306

Vida

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

311

El Pelao

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

302

El Gallo Copeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

342

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

329

Para Ustedes

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

337

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

300

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

455

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos SJ Records

325

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

337

La Cajera

Street People

Rejuvenation

Daja Vu

300

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes & Brown Express

Revolution

338

Ojitos

Jeff Romero

Promo

Unknown

338

Descalzo A Laredo

Conjunto Avizo

Promo

Unknown

339

Cumbia De Aviso

Conjunto Aviso

Promo

Unknown

529

Una Rosa Para Ti

Peligro

Promo

Unknown

321

Traicionera

Peligro

Promo

Unknown

333

Nunca Es Suficiente

Rumores

Promo

Unknown

421

Ranchera Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1214

Jardin De La Dicha

Los Cucuys

Me Sigo De Frente

CHR Records

325

Mi Cumbia Mi Salsa

Mark Rendon

Promo

Unknown

300

Esa Tristesa Mia

Los Dos G’s

Promo

CHR

413

En Cuantas Camas

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

327

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

415

Bailar Para Olvidar

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

303

Nuestro Anniversario

Patsy Torres

Mi Inspiracion

World Class Records

442

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

300

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

339

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

631

Lamparitas

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

312

Come On, Let’s Go

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

3304

Por Una Mujer Casada

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

320

Que Pasa Amigo

Bobby Madrid

Copa Tras Copa

Meadow City Records

338

Te Falta Un Corazon

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

350

El Buque De Mas Potencia

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Promo

Unknown

301

La Bamba

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

El Lechero

Sonido Chicano

Promo

Unknown

300

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

226

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437