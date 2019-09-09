Algo Nuevo September 8th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 8th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Polka Sabrosito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pasadilla
ATM
356
El Bombero Sordo
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
343
En Mi Trago Llore
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
306
Vida
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
311
El Pelao
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
302
El Gallo Copeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
342
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329
Para Ustedes
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
337
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
300
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
455
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos SJ Records
325
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
337
La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Daja Vu
300
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes & Brown Express
Revolution
338
Ojitos
Jeff Romero
Promo
Unknown
338
Descalzo A Laredo
Conjunto Avizo
Promo
Unknown
339
Cumbia De Aviso
Conjunto Aviso
Promo
Unknown
529
Una Rosa Para Ti
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
321
Traicionera
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
333
Nunca Es Suficiente
Rumores
Promo
Unknown
421
Ranchera Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1214
Jardin De La Dicha
Los Cucuys
Me Sigo De Frente
CHR Records
325
Mi Cumbia Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon
Promo
Unknown
300
Esa Tristesa Mia
Los Dos G’s
Promo
CHR
413
En Cuantas Camas
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
327
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
415
Bailar Para Olvidar
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
303
Nuestro Anniversario
Patsy Torres
Mi Inspiracion
World Class Records
442
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
339
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
631
Lamparitas
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
312
Come On, Let’s Go
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
3304
Por Una Mujer Casada
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
320
Que Pasa Amigo
Bobby Madrid
Copa Tras Copa
Meadow City Records
338
Te Falta Un Corazon
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350
El Buque De Mas Potencia
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Promo
Unknown
301
La Bamba
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
El Lechero
Sonido Chicano
Promo
Unknown
300
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
226
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437