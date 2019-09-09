Night Music: September 7th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for September 7th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Do What You Gotta Do

Kenny Burrell

God Bless The Child

CBS ZK 40808

9:27

You’re My Thrill

Jeanie Bryson / Clare

Some Cats Know

Telarc CD-83391

4:55

Fever

Jeanie Bryson / Davenport

Some Cats Know

Telarc CD-83391

3:39

Reunion

Gary Burton / Forman

Reunion

GRP GRD-9598

5:15

Orgin

Gary Burton / Forman

Reunion

GRP GRD-9598

6:11

Mezzanine

Busselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra

Mezzanine

Owl00137

4:54

Sketch for Boz

Busselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra

Mezzanine

Owl00137

5:15

Primeira Palavra

Charlie Byrd

Sugarloaf Suite

Picante CCD-4114

6:19

Triste

Charlie Byrd / Jobim

Sugarloaf Suite

Picante CCD-4114

3:43

Favela

Charlie Byrd / Jobim

Sugarloaf Suite

Picante CCD-4114

3:41

9:00 – 10:00

The Social Network Blues

David Wright & The Wright Touch Horns

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

3:49

Tea for Two

Gold Company / Caesar

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:26

Strumming with Bill

James Benson Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

5:09

Almost Sleeping

Greg Garrison

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

5:37

Mirage

Sonic Compass / Gauger

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:54

New Beginnings

Brulee / Onstad

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:34

9 to 5

Herman Burney

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:41

I Dreamed Count Basie was a Cowboy

Don Burnnam

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:13

Aim Low

Mad Romance / Harris

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:58

The Night has a Thousand Eyes

Shannon Gunn and the Bullettes / Branin

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:10

Day Dream

Amanda Bridgette

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

3:24

Night Rain

The N Glenn Davis Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:56