Night Music: September 7th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for September 7th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Do What You Gotta Do
Kenny Burrell
God Bless The Child
CBS ZK 40808
9:27

You’re My Thrill
Jeanie Bryson / Clare
Some Cats Know
Telarc CD-83391
4:55

Fever
Jeanie Bryson / Davenport
Some Cats Know
Telarc CD-83391
3:39

Reunion
Gary Burton / Forman
Reunion
GRP GRD-9598
5:15

Orgin
Gary Burton / Forman
Reunion
GRP GRD-9598
6:11

Mezzanine
Busselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra
Mezzanine
Owl00137
4:54

Sketch for Boz
Busselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra
Mezzanine
Owl00137
5:15

Primeira Palavra
Charlie Byrd
Sugarloaf Suite
Picante CCD-4114
6:19

Triste
Charlie Byrd / Jobim
Sugarloaf Suite
Picante CCD-4114
3:43

Favela
Charlie Byrd / Jobim
Sugarloaf Suite
Picante CCD-4114
3:41

9:00 – 10:00

The Social Network Blues
David Wright & The Wright Touch Horns
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:49

Tea for Two
Gold Company / Caesar
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:26

Strumming with Bill
James Benson Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
5:09

Almost Sleeping
Greg Garrison
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
5:37

Mirage
Sonic Compass / Gauger
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:54

New Beginnings
Brulee / Onstad
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:34

9 to 5
Herman Burney
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:41

I Dreamed Count Basie was a Cowboy
Don Burnnam
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:13

Aim Low
Mad Romance / Harris
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:58

The Night has a Thousand Eyes
Shannon Gunn and the Bullettes / Branin
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:10

Day Dream
Amanda Bridgette
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:24

Night Rain
The N Glenn Davis Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:56

