Night Music: September 7th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for September 7th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Do What You Gotta Do
Kenny Burrell
God Bless The Child
CBS ZK 40808
9:27
You’re My Thrill
Jeanie Bryson / Clare
Some Cats Know
Telarc CD-83391
4:55
Fever
Jeanie Bryson / Davenport
Some Cats Know
Telarc CD-83391
3:39
Reunion
Gary Burton / Forman
Reunion
GRP GRD-9598
5:15
Orgin
Gary Burton / Forman
Reunion
GRP GRD-9598
6:11
Mezzanine
Busselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra
Mezzanine
Owl00137
4:54
Sketch for Boz
Busselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra
Mezzanine
Owl00137
5:15
Primeira Palavra
Charlie Byrd
Sugarloaf Suite
Picante CCD-4114
6:19
Triste
Charlie Byrd / Jobim
Sugarloaf Suite
Picante CCD-4114
3:43
Favela
Charlie Byrd / Jobim
Sugarloaf Suite
Picante CCD-4114
3:41
9:00 – 10:00
The Social Network Blues
David Wright & The Wright Touch Horns
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:49
Tea for Two
Gold Company / Caesar
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:26
Strumming with Bill
James Benson Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
5:09
Almost Sleeping
Greg Garrison
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
5:37
Mirage
Sonic Compass / Gauger
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:54
New Beginnings
Brulee / Onstad
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:34
9 to 5
Herman Burney
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:41
I Dreamed Count Basie was a Cowboy
Don Burnnam
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:13
Aim Low
Mad Romance / Harris
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:58
The Night has a Thousand Eyes
Shannon Gunn and the Bullettes / Branin
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:10
Day Dream
Amanda Bridgette
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
3:24
Night Rain
The N Glenn Davis Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:56