Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage School District calls for dismissing a volunteer judgewho disqualified a high school swimmer for a uniform violation. And, when it comes to delivering rural healthcare, reliable internet is critical.
Reports tonight from:
Zoe Grueskin in Juneau Davis Hovey in Nome Emily Hofstaedter in Nome Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage James Devens in Valdez Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Annie Feidt is the Managing Editor for
Alaska's Energy Desk
, a collaboration between Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, KTOO Public Media in Juneau and KUCB in Unalaska. Her reporting has taken her searching for polar bears on the Chukchi Sea ice, out to remote checkpoints on the Iditarod Trail, and up on the Eklutna Glacier with scientists studying its retreat. Her stories have been heard nationally on NPR and Marketplace.
Annie’s career in radio journalism began in 1998 at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced the regional edition of All Things Considered. She moved to Anchorage in 2004 with her husband, intending to stay in the 49th state just a few years. She has no plans to leave anytime soon.
afeidt (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8443 |
About Annie