Donna Arduin out as Dunleavy budget director

Donna Arduin, director of the Office of Management and Budget, gives a presentation to the Senate Finance Committee, Jan. 23, 2019. (Photo by Skip Gray/@360 North)

Donna Arduin is no longer in charge of the state budget for Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration, effective today.

Dunleavy’s chief of staff, Ben Stevens, announced the change in leadership in the state Office of Management and Budget in a Monday call with reporters. He said the decision was “made unanimously within the leadership of the governor’s office.”

Stevens said Arduin will work as an adviser to the budget office for the next two weeks. She’ll be offered a contract to continue beyond that as an adviser, but she would no longer be a state employee and she would earn less than her current salary, Stevens said.

Stevens said the governor’s office will announce an acting director later this week, and that OMB Deputy Director Laura Cramer will manage the office in the meantime.

This is a developing story.