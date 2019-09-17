Photos: Aboard the Alaska state ferry before it leaves Prince William Sound for winter

The Alaska state ferry system will stop running ships in Prince William Sound for seven months this winter after lawmakers made sharp budget cuts earlier this year. Reporter Nat Herz traveled on one of the 235-foot Aurora’s final trips for a story, and he shot these photos.

Eoghan Fajardo, a member of Cordova High School’s cross-country running team, stands on the upper deck of the Alaska state ferry Aurora on its way across Prince William Sound on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Chris Buckley, chief mate on the Alaska ferry Aurora, stands on the bridge Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Captain Gar Henning, left, stands on the bridge of the Alaska ferry Aurora with chief mate Chris Buckley on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A view of Prince William Sound from on board the Alaska ferry Aurora on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Cordova High School sophomores Cody Shaw and Amee Hamberger do homework on board the Alaska ferry Aurora on their way back from a cross-country running trip on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Passengers on the Alaska ferry Aurora prepare to get off the ship as it nears the dock in Cordova on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Crew members on the Alaska ferry Aurora prepare for it to dock in Cordova on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A crew member on the Alaska ferry Aurora tosses a rope as the ship docks in Cordova on Sunday, September 8. 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

The fishing town of Cordova, pictured the evening of Sunday, September 8, 2019, will go more than seven months without state ferry service this winter. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

The sun sets over the harbor near downtown Cordova on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Two people stroll along the breakwater next to the harbor near downtown Cordova on Sunday, September 8, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Passengers walk onto the Alaska state ferry Aurora early on the morning of Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A crew member on the Alaska ferry Aurora waits as a car drives down the ramp onto the ship early Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

John Whisamore, a crew member on the Alaska ferry Aurora, chases a passenger across the car deck before the ship departs Cordova early Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A crew member from the Alaska ferry Aurora directs traffic as it loads onto the ship before it leaves Cordova early Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

A crew member on the Alaska ferry Aurora helps a car park onboard the ship early Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Cordova Mayor Clay Koplin stands at the end of the ramp onto the Alaska ferry Aurora at his town’s dock Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Cars and trucks pack the car deck of the Alaska ferry Aurora before it departs Cordova early Monday, September 9, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)