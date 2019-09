Alaska’s Economic Forecast | Alaska Insight By Shiri Segal -

On this edition of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend sits down with Anchorage Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Bill Popp and State Labor and Commerce department senior economist Neal Fried to discuss the current economic climate in Alaska following the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation luncheon. They go over the numbers and discuss the possibility for recovery for the 49th state.