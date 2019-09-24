Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
As the U.S. House launches an impeachment inquiry, reaction from Congressman Don Young. Plus: A watchdog group questions a federal grant to the state of Alaska over the roadless rule.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Elizabeth Jenkins and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Tom Banse in Seattle