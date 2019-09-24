Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As the U.S. House launches an impeachment inquiry, reaction from Congressman Don Young. Plus: A watchdog group questions a federal grant to the state of Alaska over the roadless rule.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Elizabeth Jenkins and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Tom Banse in Seattle

