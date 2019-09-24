LISTEN: Congressman Young responds to impeachment inquiry

Republican Congressman Don Young (2018 photo by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media)

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Tuesday, Alaska Congressman Don Young quickly responded with a press release calling the Democrats “sore losers.”

His statement claimed Pelosi’s decision was driven by the radical left and their “hatred” of the president. In writing, Young called the impeachment inquiry a “political stunt.”

In person, though, Young was more tight-lipped.

“I don’t know until I read the reports,” Young said, leaving his office.

Trump has agreed to make public a transcript of his phone call with the president of Ukraine, and the Senate on Tuesday unanimously called for the release of a whistleblower complaint that, according to multiple media outlets, is related.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Monday called the accusations that Trump may have pressed the Ukrainian leader to investigate a political rival “very concerning,” while Sen. Dan Sullivan said he can’t comment until he knows the facts.