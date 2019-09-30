Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A faith-based women’s shelter declares victory in its legal battle with the city of Anchorage. And Alaska Airlines is no longer the country’s least-polluting domestic air carrier.

Reports tonight from:

  • Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • John Ryan in Seattle
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Laura Helgeson and June Leffler in Wrangell

