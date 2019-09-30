Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A faith-based women’s shelter declares victory in its legal battle with the city of Anchorage. And Alaska Airlines is no longer the country’s least-polluting domestic air carrier.

Reports tonight from: