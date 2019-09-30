Algo Nuevo September 29th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 29th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Polka Sabrosito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
356
Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
329
Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
307
La Preferida
Destiny Navaira
Promo
Freddie
300
Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
318
No Me Amenaces
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
300
Las Nubes
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
I’m So Glad
Sunny and the Sunliners
Promo
Freddie
Giving it Up For You
Sunny and the Sunliners
Promo
Freddie
420
Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon Y Deztino
Promo
Atlantis
302
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425
Damelo
Las Leyendas
Promo
Freddie
300
El Mandon
Tanya Griego
Promo
Unknown
312
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Music To My Heart
Maracas Music
455
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Music To My Heart
Maracas Music
402
Tell it Like it Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
458
Que Voy Acer Contigo
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
344
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300
Cumbia Mix
Mazz1830
Club Mix
Freddie
1848
El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
323
Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Unknown
345
Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
407
Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Anrdrea Michelle
Promo
Unknown
336
Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
435
Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
347
Mi Tesoro
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
333
Entregame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero Feat. El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
349
Estupida
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
331
Cumbia De Avizo
Conjunto Avizo
Promo
Unknown
539
Nunca Es Suficiente
Rumores
Promo
Unknown
422
Una Rosa Para Ti
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
308
Traicionera
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
332
Esa Tristesa Mia
Los Dos G’s
Promo
CHR Records
421
Manito Medley
Diabolyk
Tales From Nuevo Mexico
Diamond Studios
507
Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Mama Abuela
Cobalt
300
Rum Y Coke
Ray Camacho Band
Mama Abuela
Cobalt
425
Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350
Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
420
Vete
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
338
Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
356
Let There Be Peace On Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star faith
437