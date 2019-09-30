Algo Nuevo September 29th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, September 29th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Polka Sabrosito

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

356

Te Pido Por Favor

Tejano Boys

Promo

Discos Solcar

329

Me Voy, Me Voy

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

307

La Preferida

Destiny Navaira

Promo

Freddie

300

Borrachera

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

318

No Me Amenaces

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

300

Las Nubes

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

I’m So Glad

Sunny and the Sunliners

Promo

Freddie

Giving it Up For You

Sunny and the Sunliners

Promo

Freddie

420

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa

Mark Rendon Y Deztino

Promo

Atlantis

302

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

425

Damelo

Las Leyendas

Promo

Freddie

300

El Mandon

Tanya Griego

Promo

Unknown

312

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Music To My Heart

Maracas Music

455

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Music To My Heart

Maracas Music

402

Tell it Like it Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

458

Que Voy Acer Contigo

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

344

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

300

Cumbia Mix

Mazz1830

Club Mix

Freddie

1848

El Columpio

Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

323

Sin Tu Amor

G5

Promo

Unknown

345

Tonta

Martin Hernandez

Promo

Unknown

407

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer

Anrdrea Michelle

Promo

Unknown

336

Cumbia Mix

Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos

Promo

Hacienda

457

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

435

Tomando Mil Copas

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

347

Mi Tesoro

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

333

Entregame Todo Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero Feat. El Gringo

Mi Tesoro

EWR

349

Estupida

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

331

Cumbia De Avizo

Conjunto Avizo

Promo

Unknown

539

Nunca Es Suficiente

Rumores

Promo

Unknown

422

Una Rosa Para Ti

Peligro

Promo

Unknown

308

Traicionera

Peligro

Promo

Unknown

332

Esa Tristesa Mia

Los Dos G’s

Promo

CHR Records

421

Manito Medley

Diabolyk

Tales From Nuevo Mexico

Diamond Studios

507

Pecadora

Ray Camacho Band

Mama Abuela

Cobalt

300

Rum Y Coke

Ray Camacho Band

Mama Abuela

Cobalt

425

Un Momentito Mas

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

350

Por El Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

420

Vete

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

338

Polka Pesadilla

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

356

Let There Be Peace On Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Star faith

437