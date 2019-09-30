Algo Nuevo September 29th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, September 29th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

Polka Sabrosito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
356

Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
329

Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
307

La Preferida
Destiny Navaira
Promo
Freddie
300

Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
318

No Me Amenaces
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
300

Las Nubes
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records

I’m So Glad
Sunny and the Sunliners
Promo
Freddie

Giving it Up For You
Sunny and the Sunliners
Promo
Freddie
420

Mi Cumbia, Mi Salsa
Mark Rendon Y Deztino
Promo
Atlantis
302

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
425

Damelo
Las Leyendas
Promo
Freddie
300

El Mandon
Tanya Griego
Promo
Unknown
312

La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Music To My Heart
Maracas Music
455

Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Music To My Heart
Maracas Music
402

Tell it Like it Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
458

Que Voy Acer Contigo
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
344

Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
300

Cumbia Mix
Mazz1830
Club Mix
Freddie
1848

El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
323

Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Unknown
345

Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
407

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Anrdrea Michelle
Promo
Unknown
336

Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457

La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
435

Tomando Mil Copas
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
347

Mi Tesoro
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
333

Entregame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero Feat. El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
349

Estupida
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
331

Cumbia De Avizo
Conjunto Avizo
Promo
Unknown
539

Nunca Es Suficiente
Rumores
Promo
Unknown
422

Una Rosa Para Ti
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
308

Traicionera
Peligro
Promo
Unknown
332

Esa Tristesa Mia
Los Dos G’s
Promo
CHR Records
421

Manito Medley
Diabolyk
Tales From Nuevo Mexico
Diamond Studios
507

Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Mama Abuela
Cobalt
300

Rum Y Coke
Ray Camacho Band
Mama Abuela
Cobalt
425

Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
350

Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
420

Vete
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
338

Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
356

Let There Be Peace On Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Star faith
437

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR