Alaskan ‘Warrior’s Creed’ chronicles violence, rescues and how tattoos grounded him

Eagle River resident Roger Sparks served more than 25 years in the military as a Reconnaissance Marine and an Air Force pararescue jumper. Sparks is also a tattoo artist, among other things, and he’s now written a memoir.
Sparks worked with Alaska author Don Rearden on the book, called “Warrior’s Creed,” and he talked about it with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.
