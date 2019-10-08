Murkowski and Sullivan condemn Trump’s Syria decision

Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis speaks with Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan on June 25, 2018 on the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flight line. (Photo by U.S. Air Force)

Both of Alaska’s U.S. senators have joined the chorus of Republicans criticizing President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Trump announced the move Sunday night. It paves the way for Turkey to proceed with a planned operation against the Kurds

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan issued statements on social media.

Murkowski weighed in today, saying the withdrawal betrays America’s Kurdish allies and aids a resurgence of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Sullivan’s post, issued late Monday, says U.S. troops should not be in Syria indefinitely, but he says abandoning the Kurds will make it harder for America to attract battlefield allies in the future.

In a rare showing of bipartisan criticism, Congress members of both parties have condemned Trump’s decision.

