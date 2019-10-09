Night Music: October, 5th 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for October 5th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Take Five

Acoustic Alchemy / Desmond

Reference Point

GRP GRD-9614

4:38

Same Road, Same Reason

Acoustic Alchemy / Carmichael

Reference Point

GRP GRD-9614

4:53

So What

Ron Affif / Davis

Weird Blues

PABLO PACD-2310-954-2

4:52

Milestones

Ron Affif / Davis

Weird Blues

PABLO PACD-2310-954-2

6:57

Don’t Worry About It

Gerald Albright

Smooth

Atlantic 82552-2

4:33

I Surrender

Gerald Albright

Smooth

Atlantic 82552-2

4:33

Straight Up

Eric Alexander

Straight Up

Delmark DE 461

8:24

What are you doing the rest of your life

Eric Alexander / Bergman

Straight Up

Delmark DE 461

8:25

Miles Between Us

Glenn Alexander

Rainbow’s Revenge

Shanachie 5005

4:33

9:00 – 10:00

Snowbound

Nancy King / Frishberg

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:02

Aion

Exegegis / Demopulos

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:45

Low The Valley

Georgann Low

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:59

Moulin Groove

Jan Walravens and Kevin Mulligan

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:01

Introspection

Mike Dirubbo

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:03

The Old Fashioned Way

Seth Kibel & Bay Jazz Project

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:05

A’Cutrimente

The Big Band Sound / Kessler

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:19

Fixing a Hole

Jennifer Robin / Lennon, McCartney

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:06

The Girls in Their Dresses

Andrea Wolper

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:22

Do That Thang

Funky Butt Brass Band

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:15

Groovin Along

Susan Jones

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:46

Grateful

Doug Ebert

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

7:02