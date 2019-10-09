Night Music: October, 5th 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for October 5th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Take Five
Acoustic Alchemy / Desmond
Reference Point
GRP GRD-9614
4:38

Same Road, Same Reason
Acoustic Alchemy / Carmichael
Reference Point
GRP GRD-9614
4:53

So What
Ron Affif / Davis
Weird Blues
PABLO PACD-2310-954-2
4:52

Milestones
Ron Affif / Davis
Weird Blues
PABLO PACD-2310-954-2
6:57

Don’t Worry About It
Gerald Albright
Smooth
Atlantic 82552-2
4:33

I Surrender
Gerald Albright
Smooth
Atlantic 82552-2
4:33

Straight Up
Eric Alexander
Straight Up
Delmark DE 461
8:24

What are you doing the rest of your life
Eric Alexander / Bergman
Straight Up
Delmark DE 461
8:25

Miles Between Us
Glenn Alexander
Rainbow’s Revenge
Shanachie 5005
4:33

9:00 – 10:00

Snowbound
Nancy King / Frishberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:02

Aion
Exegegis / Demopulos
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45

Low The Valley
Georgann Low
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:59

Moulin Groove
Jan Walravens and Kevin Mulligan
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:01

Introspection
Mike Dirubbo
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:03

The Old Fashioned Way
Seth Kibel & Bay Jazz Project
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:05

A’Cutrimente
The Big Band Sound / Kessler
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:19

Fixing a Hole
Jennifer Robin / Lennon, McCartney
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:06

The Girls in Their Dresses
Andrea Wolper
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:22

Do That Thang
Funky Butt Brass Band
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:15

Groovin Along
Susan Jones
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:46

Grateful
Doug Ebert
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
7:02

