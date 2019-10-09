Night Music: October, 5th 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for October 5th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Take Five
Acoustic Alchemy / Desmond
Reference Point
GRP GRD-9614
4:38
Same Road, Same Reason
Acoustic Alchemy / Carmichael
Reference Point
GRP GRD-9614
4:53
So What
Ron Affif / Davis
Weird Blues
PABLO PACD-2310-954-2
4:52
Milestones
Ron Affif / Davis
Weird Blues
PABLO PACD-2310-954-2
6:57
Don’t Worry About It
Gerald Albright
Smooth
Atlantic 82552-2
4:33
I Surrender
Gerald Albright
Smooth
Atlantic 82552-2
4:33
Straight Up
Eric Alexander
Straight Up
Delmark DE 461
8:24
What are you doing the rest of your life
Eric Alexander / Bergman
Straight Up
Delmark DE 461
8:25
Miles Between Us
Glenn Alexander
Rainbow’s Revenge
Shanachie 5005
4:33
9:00 – 10:00
Snowbound
Nancy King / Frishberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:02
Aion
Exegegis / Demopulos
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45
Low The Valley
Georgann Low
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:59
Moulin Groove
Jan Walravens and Kevin Mulligan
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:01
Introspection
Mike Dirubbo
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:03
The Old Fashioned Way
Seth Kibel & Bay Jazz Project
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:05
A’Cutrimente
The Big Band Sound / Kessler
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:19
Fixing a Hole
Jennifer Robin / Lennon, McCartney
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:06
The Girls in Their Dresses
Andrea Wolper
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:22
Do That Thang
Funky Butt Brass Band
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:15
Groovin Along
Susan Jones
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:46
Grateful
Doug Ebert
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
7:02