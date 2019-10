As Alaskans from around the state gather in Fairbanks for the annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention, 170 artists filled the Carlson Center for the popular Customary Native Arts Show.

Shishmaref artist Percy Nayokpuk talks to two potential customers at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

Hannah Bundshuh from Venetie beads at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

Lisa Andersson from Hoonah takes a break from painting an earring to talk to two potential customers at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

Related: Dancing, speeches and protest kick off the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives convention

Lisa Andersson from Hoonah paints an earring at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

Barbara Apangalook, originally from Gambell, works on some beading at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

MaryAnn Yazzie of Tolani Lake, Ariz., shows some jewelry at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

George Albert works on a pair of mini snowshoes at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

Lenwood Saccheus of Elim works one of several muktuk-themed earrings at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Fairbanks on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media photo)

Related: Why an Alaska artist made a 12-foot kuspuk featuring the faces of missing and murdered Native women