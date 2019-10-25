Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fire-fighting foam containing PFAS works well for putting out burning airplanes, but is it worth the risk of contaminating drinking water? Also: Raising the next generation of Lingít speakers in a language immersion program for kids.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Jacob Resneck, Zoe Grueskin and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Tim Ellis and Robyne in Fairbanks
- Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Kavitha George in Kodiak