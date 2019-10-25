How did Alaska become a destination for immigrants? | Alaska Insight

Immigration is a political hot button issue in the nation, with advocates calling for better pathways for citizenship and opponents demanding fewer entrants and higher border walls. But Alaska has been a state of rich diversity since before statehood.

In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend is joined by Chad Farrell, a demographer and sociology professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and Mara Kimmel, cofounder of the Alaska Institute for Justice and first lady of Anchorage, to discuss the history of immigration in Alaska. As part of the Retro Local series, this episode features an in-studio audience.

Related Content:

LISTEN: Alaska’s history of immigration goes farther back than you might think

A community discussion on immigration in Alaska

How immigration transformed the 49th state