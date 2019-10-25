The record year on the Chugach Front Linkup

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
  • Sophia Tidler, first solo woman. Photo: Sophia Tidler
  • Julianne Dickerson, Abby Jahn, and April McAnly, women’s record holders. Photo: Julianne Dickerson.
  • Sam Volk, second fastest known men’s time and latest in the season completion of the Linkup. Photo: Sam Volk
  • Annie Connelly, 21, youngest known person to complete the Linkup, and Keegan Crow, 22, youngest known man to complete the Linkup. Photo: Annie Connelly.

There are 12 summits over 5000 feet in the Chugach Front Range: Mount Williwaw, Temptation Peak, Tanaina Peak, The Ramp, Tikishla Peak, West Tanaina Peak, O’Malley Peak, Koktoya Peak, Hidden Peak, North Suicide Peak, Avalanche Mountain, and Suicide Peak. Any one of these peaks is a great destination for a day hike. Now imagine stringing them all together in just one outing. The Linkup, also known as Cosmic Integration in the Chugach Mountains, is between 36 – 45 miles with 18 – 21,000 vertical feet. Since legendary hiker Shawn Lyons first established the Chugach Front Linkup in 1990, there have been 17 known Linkups by 25 people. Five separate Linkups by 8 people happened just this year, an unprecedented number that produced 6 records. In the first segment today we’ll hear from Sophia Tidler, the first woman to solo the Linkup. Next up are Julianne Dickerson, April McAnly and Abby Jahn who intended to become the first women to complete the Linkup without a man but instead ended up breaking Sophia’s 3 week old time record. Finally, Lars Arneson will share his journey in taking 3 hours off the men’s record which was only set a year ago and was seen at the time as being near impossible to top.

