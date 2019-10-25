With Ravn flights suspended, other airlines offer routes to and from Unalaska

Grant Aviation has announced a new route between Unalaska and Cold Bay in light of Ravn’s suspension of the island’s regular air service. Grant also flies to Atka, St. Paul and other Aleutian and Pribilof communities. (Photo by Laura Kraegel/KUCB)

With PenAir and Ravn’s regular air service to Unalaska suspended until next month, other carriers are offering temporary flight alternatives.

Grant Aviation has announced a route between the island and Cold Bay.

“In an effort to help the community of Unalaska, Grant Aviation has created a commercial flight option traveling between Unalaska and Cold Bay,” said a statement Thursday by the City of Unalaska. “The cost of a one-way flight from Unalaska to Cold Bay is $225.00. Flights are available once daily on Friday and Saturday, but Grant Aviation is working to extend this service beyond Saturday.”

City officials said Grant’s departure times will be scheduled to accommodate travelers looking to connect with Ravn’s flights between Cold Bay and Anchorage.

“For tickets or information, go to flygrant.com or the Grant counter in Unalaska,” said the statement. “To book a flight between Cold Bay and Anchorage, passengers will need to contact Ravn/PenAir directly.”

Meanwhile, Alaska Travel Source and Security Aviation officials are offering three flights per week between Unalaska and Anchorage.

“We are doing our part to help the community of Dutch Harbor during this challenging time, and look forward to serving travelers until a longer term solution is identified,” said Security Aviation President Joe Kapper in a statement on Friday.

Seats can be reserved through Alaska Travel Source at 907-522-1299 or online.

“Alaska Travel Source operates weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” said the statement. “All flights are subject to meeting a minimum passenger capacity requirement and weather conditions. Passengers are limited to one 40-pound bag and one smaller carry-on item, such as a purse or briefcase. Security Aviation will continue to offer full, on-demand charter service to its corporate clients.”