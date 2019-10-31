32 rural Alaska communities still lack running water. Infrastructure builders are trying to change that.

ANTHC workers install a water and sewer system to an Eek home on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel)

For most Americans, in home running water and flushing toilets are considered basic utilities, but across rural Alaska more than 30 villages are still living without piped systems. What are the challenges of providing water infrastructure to these communities? And how is public health affected? We’ll discuss the ongoing effort to connect rural Alaska to water infrastructure on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Chad Stovall , Chief Operating Officer, Denali Commission

, Chief Operating Officer, Denali Commission John Nichols , Rural Utility Management Services Director, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, Rural Utility Management Services Director, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Greg Kim, reporter, KYUK

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.