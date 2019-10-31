32 rural Alaska communities still lack running water. Infrastructure builders are trying to change that.

For most Americans, in home running water and flushing toilets are considered basic utilities, but across rural Alaska more than 30 villages are still living without piped systems. What are the challenges of providing water infrastructure to these communities? And how is public health affected? We’ll discuss the ongoing effort to connect rural Alaska to water infrastructure on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
Chad Stovall, Chief Operating Officer, Denali Commission
John Nichols, Rural Utility Management Services Director, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Greg Kim, reporter, KYUK
