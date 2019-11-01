Alaska lobbyists explain how their work shapes laws and policies | Alaska Insight

Lobbyists are viewed as representatives of special interest groups that want to drive policy change that favors big business. But many who lobby the local, state and federal government are citizens who seek better healthcare and improved schools.

In this edition of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend sits down with author Clive Thomas and professional lobbyist Emily Nenon to discuss Clive’s new book, “How to Lobby Alaska State Government,” and what it’s like to lobby legislators at the Capitol.

