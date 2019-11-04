Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The group seeking to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy says it will take its case to court after its application was denied by a state elections official. Also: Mark Begich says he has a solution to the exorbitant grocery prices that plague rural Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel