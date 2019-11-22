Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The estuary of Keete Inlet on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. (Photo © Erika Nortemann/TNC)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Dunleavy Administration is defending how it spent federal grant funds as it was working with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to consider a rollback of the Roadless Rule in the Tongass after two Democratic members of Congress requested an investigation. Plus: Actor Mark Ruffalo draws attention to PFAS water contamination with a new film. 

Reports tonight from:

  • Elizabeth Jenkins and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • June Leffler in Wrangell
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Claire Stremple in Haines

