Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Dunleavy Administration is defending how it spent federal grant funds as it was working with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to consider a rollback of the Roadless Rule in the Tongass after two Democratic members of Congress requested an investigation. Plus: Actor Mark Ruffalo draws attention to PFAS water contamination with a new film.
Reports tonight from:
- Elizabeth Jenkins and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Claire Stremple in Haines