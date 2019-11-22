Let’s get to the guts of it! Colon and rectum health from top to bottom.

From the time food enters our mouth the digestive system works in concert to breakdown the food, absorb the nutrients and eliminate the waste as poop. This is one organized system that includes multiple organs from the stomach to the liver to the intestines and more. But what can happen when something goes wrong? Let’s start to understand this system from the bottom to the top.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Dr. Kerrie Bossard, Colon and Rectal Surgeon, Alaska Colorectal Associates
- Dr. Douglas Haghighi, Gastroenterologist, Internal Medicine Associates
LINKS:
- American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and American College of Gastroenterology are good places to start for basic information
- United Press International reports colon cancer is rising among adults under 50
- The Center for Disease Control has detailed information about colon cancer screening
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: