This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Alaska musician and writer James Dommek Jr. He sat down with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove to talk about Dommek’s new project “Midnight Son.” The sound-rich, narrative podcast is a bestseller from Audible and tells the story of Teddy Kyle Smith, a well-known Alaska Native actor convicted of attempted murder.

We also hear “Leaves,” a track from Anchorage band The High Pets’ new album “Burn Forever.”

BROADCAST: Friday, November 22 at 2:45 p.m.