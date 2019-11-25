Algo Nuevo November 17th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, November 17th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

522

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

401

New Mexico red or Green

Johnny Bowles

Promo

SJ Records

331

La Persona De Mis Suenos

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti

Los Kumbancheros

Promo

Discos Solcar

340

Buscare Un Amor

Texas Latino

Promo

Unknown

323

Todo Lo Perdi

Juan DeLeon

Promo

Unknown

324

Que Triste Mi Amor

Gilbert Aleman Jr.

Promo

Unknown

328

La Ley De La Vida

Power Drive USA

Promo

Unknown

336

Quando Te Vayas

Power Drive USA

Promo

Unknown

426

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

New Mexico Superstars Cumbia Vol. 1

Alta Vista

726

Eclipse

Los Cavaliers

New Mexico Superstars Cumbia Vol. 1

Alta Vista

323

Quiero Dormir Cansado

Froy Ortiz

Promo

Unknown

419

Te Confieso

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

347

Fijate En Mi

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Colores

Freddie

402

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

329

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero/Stefani Montiel

Para Ustedes

EWR

338

Cumbia Special

Trueno

Promo

Unknown

411

Since I Met You

Christian Sanchez

Promo

Atlantis

348

Borrachera

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

319

Las Nubes

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

419

Rumbo Al Sur

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

300

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1127

Nuestro Amor

Cien Grados

Promo

Promo

332

Te Pido Por Favor

Tejano Boys

Promo

Discos Solcar

318

Me Voy, Me Voy

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

305

La Preferida

Destiny Navaira

Promo

Unknown

321

I’m So Glad

Sunny Ozuna

Promo

Freddie

355

Por El Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

419

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

416

De Colores

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

552

Amor Eterno

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

538

Mas Alla Del Sol

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

441

Las Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Las Favoritas

Randall

422

Cumbia Caliente

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

315

El Asesino

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

339

Polka Sabrosito

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

355

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

529