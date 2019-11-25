Algo Nuevo November 17th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, November 17th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
522

Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401

New Mexico red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
SJ Records
331

La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbancheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
340

Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
323

Todo Lo Perdi
Juan DeLeon
Promo
Unknown
324

Que Triste Mi Amor
Gilbert Aleman Jr.
Promo
Unknown
328
La Ley De La Vida
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
336

Quando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
426

Cumbia Medley
Krucez
New Mexico Superstars Cumbia Vol. 1
Alta Vista
726

Eclipse
Los Cavaliers
New Mexico Superstars Cumbia Vol. 1
Alta Vista
323

Quiero Dormir Cansado
Froy Ortiz
Promo
Unknown
419

Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
347

Fijate En Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
402

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero/Stefani Montiel
Para Ustedes
EWR
338

Cumbia Special
Trueno
Promo
Unknown
411

Since I Met You
Christian Sanchez
Promo
Atlantis
348

Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
319

Las Nubes
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
419

Rumbo Al Sur
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
300

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1127

Nuestro Amor
Cien Grados
Promo
Promo
332

Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
318

Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
305

La Preferida
Destiny Navaira
Promo
Unknown
321

I’m So Glad
Sunny Ozuna
Promo
Freddie
355

Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
419

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416

De Colores
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
552

Amor Eterno
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
538

Mas Alla Del Sol
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
441

Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall
422

Cumbia Caliente
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
315

El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
339

Polka Sabrosito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
355

What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529

