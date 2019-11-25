Algo Nuevo November 17th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, November 17th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
522
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
401
New Mexico red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
SJ Records
331
La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319
Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbancheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
340
Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
323
Todo Lo Perdi
Juan DeLeon
Promo
Unknown
324
Que Triste Mi Amor
Gilbert Aleman Jr.
Promo
Unknown
328
La Ley De La Vida
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
336
Quando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
426
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
New Mexico Superstars Cumbia Vol. 1
Alta Vista
726
Eclipse
Los Cavaliers
New Mexico Superstars Cumbia Vol. 1
Alta Vista
323
Quiero Dormir Cansado
Froy Ortiz
Promo
Unknown
419
Te Confieso
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
347
Fijate En Mi
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Colores
Freddie
402
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero/Stefani Montiel
Para Ustedes
EWR
338
Cumbia Special
Trueno
Promo
Unknown
411
Since I Met You
Christian Sanchez
Promo
Atlantis
348
Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
319
Las Nubes
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
419
Rumbo Al Sur
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
300
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1127
Nuestro Amor
Cien Grados
Promo
Promo
332
Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
318
Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
305
La Preferida
Destiny Navaira
Promo
Unknown
321
I’m So Glad
Sunny Ozuna
Promo
Freddie
355
Por El Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
419
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416
De Colores
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
552
Amor Eterno
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
538
Mas Alla Del Sol
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
441
Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall
422
Cumbia Caliente
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
315
El Asesino
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
339
Polka Sabrosito
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
355
What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
529