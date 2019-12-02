Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 02, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Under the Trump administration, a different take on selecting federal judges for Alaska. Plus, A Delta Junction High School senior becomes the first Delta athlete to be recruited to a Division One university. And, how cultural interpreters at the Sealaska Heritage Institute share Southeast Alaska Native culture with cruise ship tourists and visitors.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Ryan Cunningham in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction