Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 02, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Sealaska Heritage Institute cultural interpreter John Lawrence talks to visitors at the institute’s Walter Soboleff Building in downtown Juneau, Sept. 5, 2019. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Under the Trump administration, a different take on selecting federal judges for Alaska. Plus, A Delta Junction High School senior becomes the first Delta athlete to be recruited to a Division One university. And, how cultural interpreters at the Sealaska Heritage Institute share Southeast Alaska Native culture with cruise ship tourists and visitors.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Ryan Cunningham in Juneau
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR