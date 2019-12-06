Spanish flu devastated rural Alaska in 1918. Are we better prepared for a pandemic 100 years later?

(Photo via NN Cannery History Project)

The 1918 viral pandemic known as the Spanish flu, killed millions worldwide and devastated rural communities in Alaska. 72 of 80 residents in Brevig Mission died during that time. Dillingham was also hit hard. 100 years later, what did pathologists learn from that outbreak and how prepared are we to handle a fast moving infectious disease today? We’ll ask on the next Talk of Alaska.

Kevin Berry , Assistant Professor of Economics, Institute of Social & Economic Research (ISER)

, Assistant Professor of Economics, Institute of Social & Economic Research (ISER) Kim Porter , Career Epidemiology Field Officer, Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, Career Epidemiology Field Officer, Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tim Troll, Executive Director, Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

