Traveling Music 1-5-20

Traveling Music
Date: 1-5-20
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Coming Down from Red Lodge
Peter Ostrouchko / Peter Ostrouchko
Coming Down from Red Lodge
Red House Records
2:26
Box of Lace
Misty River / Chris Kokesh
Willow
Mistyriverband.com
5:36
I’m Not Crying
Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie
Flight of the Conchords
Sub Pop Records
3:23
Dust Bowl Children
Alison Kraus and Union Station (lead singer Dan Tyminski) / Peter Rowan
Paper Airplane
Rounder
3:06
The Soldier
Leah Larson / Jean Ritchie
Long Journey
Leahlarsonband.com
3:28
Play Me a Song I Can Cry To
Alice Gerrard / Alice Gerrard
Bittersweet
Spruce and MapleMusic
4:30
Hear Me Lord
Bonnie Raitt / Oliver Mtukudzi
Silver Lining
Bonnieraitt.com
5:09
The Most Beautiful Girl in the Room
Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie
Flight of the Conchords
Sub Pop Records
5:09
Teelin Bay Waltz
Peter Ostrouchko / Peter Ostrouchko
Coming Down from Red Lodge
Red House Records
3:28
Lucky Man
David Francey / David Francey
Far End of Summer
Davidfrancey.com
3:32
The Same Place
Shonti Elder / Shonti Elder
Bow Drawn
Shontielder.com
2:46
Miles To Go
Alison Kraus and Union Station / Barry Bales, Chris Stapleton
Paper Airplane
Rounder
2:54
No Getting Over You
Bonnie Raitt / Bonnie Raitt
Silver Lining
Bonnieraitt.com
4:45
Dangerous Boys
Leah Larson / Mark Simos
Long Journey
Leahlarsonband.com
2:56