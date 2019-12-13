Traveling Music 1-5-20

Traveling Music

Date: 1-5-20

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Coming Down from Red Lodge

Peter Ostrouchko / Peter Ostrouchko

Coming Down from Red Lodge

Red House Records

2:26

Box of Lace

Misty River / Chris Kokesh

Willow

Mistyriverband.com

5:36

I’m Not Crying

Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

Flight of the Conchords

Sub Pop Records

3:23

Dust Bowl Children

Alison Kraus and Union Station (lead singer Dan Tyminski) / Peter Rowan

Paper Airplane

Rounder

3:06

The Soldier

Leah Larson / Jean Ritchie

Long Journey

Leahlarsonband.com

3:28

Play Me a Song I Can Cry To

Alice Gerrard / Alice Gerrard

Bittersweet

Spruce and MapleMusic

4:30

Hear Me Lord

Bonnie Raitt / Oliver Mtukudzi

Silver Lining

Bonnieraitt.com

5:09

The Most Beautiful Girl in the Room

Flight of the Conchords / Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

Flight of the Conchords

Sub Pop Records

5:09

Teelin Bay Waltz

Peter Ostrouchko / Peter Ostrouchko

Coming Down from Red Lodge

Red House Records

3:28

Lucky Man

David Francey / David Francey

Far End of Summer

Davidfrancey.com

3:32

The Same Place

Shonti Elder / Shonti Elder

Bow Drawn

Shontielder.com

2:46

Miles To Go

Alison Kraus and Union Station / Barry Bales, Chris Stapleton

Paper Airplane

Rounder

2:54

No Getting Over You

Bonnie Raitt / Bonnie Raitt

Silver Lining

Bonnieraitt.com

4:45

Dangerous Boys

Leah Larson / Mark Simos

Long Journey

Leahlarsonband.com

2:56