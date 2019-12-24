Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

By
APRN News Staff
-
Fresh Raw Alaska Oysters, Photograph by Kathleen Metcalfe

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s senior senator weighs in on impeachment, without taking a side. Plus: A new budget proposal from the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy threatens Alaska’s growing oyster-farming industry.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Kavitha George in Kodiak
  • Katherine Rose and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR