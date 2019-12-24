Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Fresh Raw Alaska Oysters, Photograph by Kathleen Metcalfe

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s senior senator weighs in on impeachment, without taking a side. Plus: A new budget proposal from the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy threatens Alaska’s growing oyster-farming industry.

Reports tonight from: