Some Mat-Su residents still without road access to homes, a week into Willow Creek flood

Mat-Su Borough Water Rescue, Animal Care and Willow Fire Department bring stranded pets to safety after Willow Creek jumped its banks Dec. 21, 2019. (Stefan Hinman/Matanuska-Susitna Borough)

Flood-stricken residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough near Willow Creek continue to deal with blocked roads preventing easy access to their homes. The flooding started Dec. 21, when an ice jam diverted water out of the creek’s usual channel.

The borough evacuated residents and pets from more than a dozen homes, including five that officials say were damaged by water. Heavy equipment operators with the borough’s public works department continue to guide the water back into the creek.

Mat-Su Emergency Services Director Ken Barkley, speaking Monday at a press conference in Willow, said the borough is using small boats and an amphibious, all-terrain vehicle to help residents bring in supplies.

“Yesterday, we moved 800 pounds of dog food and yak food — those are some of the exotic animals that’re in there,” Barkley said. “Today we planned two more food runs, are scheduled already for today, and then one other run that may be for emergency supplies like medication and stuff like that.”

Upcoming work will include installing a bridge and a culvert where water is currently flowing over a neighborhood road, Barkley said.

Meanwhile, he said, the boat and ATV operators continue to help shuttle some residents in and out of the area, while others have either remained in place or are staying elsewhere for the time being.

And Barkley said once the roads are passable, the next step will involve taking care of the original culprit.

“Now, we still have the ice dam there that needs to be addressed, but right now we’re trying to get it to where it’s safe enough for residents to come in and out, so they don’t have to rely on us and can be self-sufficient,” he said.

It remains unclear when the blocked roads near Willow Creek will be reopened. The Mat-Su Borough is issuing updates on its Facebook page.

The flooding has prompted Mat-Su Borough Mayor Vern Halter to declare a local emergency, and the borough is seeking an official state disaster declaration.