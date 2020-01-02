Senate leadership is here to answer your questions ahead of the 2020 legislative session

(Photo by James Brooks)

Alaska Lawmakers will have a lot on their plates when they convene on January 21st for the start of the legislative session. What do they think of the Governor’s budget proposal? How will they work to balance spending with less revenue coming in from oil and what amount will they agree to for a permanent fund dividend? Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle join us to discuss the way forward, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Sen. Tom Begich-D , Anchorage, Senate Minority Leader

, Anchorage, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Cathy Giessel-R, Anchorage, Senate President

