Night Music: January 11th, 2020

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for January, 11th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

I Can’t Get Started
Andy Hamilton / Gershwin
Silvershine
WCD 025
5:03

Silvershine
Andy Hamilton
Silvershine
WCD 025
8:02

Dream Dancing
Scott Hamilton / Porter
Plays Ballads
Concord CCD-4386
6:13

‘Round Midnight
Scott Hamilton / Monk
Plays Ballads
Concord CCD-4386
5:57

Lumpy
Ed Hamilton
Path to The Heartland
Telarc CD-83404
6:23

The Doors Swing Open
Ed Hamilton
Path to The Heartland
Telarc CD-83404
6:08

You Know What I’m Talkin’ About
Larry Hammett
Brazos Island
DYLI DR1-3692-01
5:28

Ides of March
Larry Hammett
Brazos Island
DYLI DR1-3692-01
6:36

9:00 – 10:00

Hi lo
Dave Ellis
Raven
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:34

The Love Club
Jeff Linsky
Passport to the Heart
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
4:44

The Time is Now
Eliane Elias
The Three Americas
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
4:35

Glass Hearts
Bob James
Playin’ Hooky
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:38

Savannah
Joyce Cooling
Playing it Cool
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:00

Diana
Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter
1 + 1
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:30

Mr. Mystery
Steve Reid
Mysteries
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
4:10

La Bella Cubana
Paquito D’Rivera
Portraits of Cuba
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:10

The Look of Love
Jon Lucien
Endless is Love
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:20

Conto de Ossanya
Holly Hofman & Bill Cunliffe
Just Duet
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:54

