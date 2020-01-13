Night Music: January 11th, 2020

Here is the Night Music Playlist for January, 11th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

8:00 – 9:00

I Can’t Get Started

Andy Hamilton / Gershwin

Silvershine

WCD 025

5:03

Silvershine

Andy Hamilton

Silvershine

WCD 025

8:02

Dream Dancing

Scott Hamilton / Porter

Plays Ballads

Concord CCD-4386

6:13

‘Round Midnight

Scott Hamilton / Monk

Plays Ballads

Concord CCD-4386

5:57

Lumpy

Ed Hamilton

Path to The Heartland

Telarc CD-83404

6:23

The Doors Swing Open

Ed Hamilton

Path to The Heartland

Telarc CD-83404

6:08

You Know What I’m Talkin’ About

Larry Hammett

Brazos Island

DYLI DR1-3692-01

5:28

Ides of March

Larry Hammett

Brazos Island

DYLI DR1-3692-01

6:36

9:00 – 10:00

Hi lo

Dave Ellis

Raven

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:34

The Love Club

Jeff Linsky

Passport to the Heart

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

4:44

The Time is Now

Eliane Elias

The Three Americas

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

4:35

Glass Hearts

Bob James

Playin’ Hooky

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:38

Savannah

Joyce Cooling

Playing it Cool

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:00

Diana

Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter

1 + 1

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:30

Mr. Mystery

Steve Reid

Mysteries

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

4:10

La Bella Cubana

Paquito D’Rivera

Portraits of Cuba

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:10

The Look of Love

Jon Lucien

Endless is Love

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:20

Conto de Ossanya

Holly Hofman & Bill Cunliffe

Just Duet

Jazziz on Disc September 1997

5:54