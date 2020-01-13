Night Music: January 11th, 2020

Here is the Night Music Playlist for January, 11th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
I Can’t Get Started
Andy Hamilton / Gershwin
Silvershine
WCD 025
5:03
Silvershine
Andy Hamilton
Silvershine
WCD 025
8:02
Dream Dancing
Scott Hamilton / Porter
Plays Ballads
Concord CCD-4386
6:13
‘Round Midnight
Scott Hamilton / Monk
Plays Ballads
Concord CCD-4386
5:57
Lumpy
Ed Hamilton
Path to The Heartland
Telarc CD-83404
6:23
The Doors Swing Open
Ed Hamilton
Path to The Heartland
Telarc CD-83404
6:08
You Know What I’m Talkin’ About
Larry Hammett
Brazos Island
DYLI DR1-3692-01
5:28
Ides of March
Larry Hammett
Brazos Island
DYLI DR1-3692-01
6:36
9:00 – 10:00
Hi lo
Dave Ellis
Raven
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:34
The Love Club
Jeff Linsky
Passport to the Heart
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
4:44
The Time is Now
Eliane Elias
The Three Americas
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
4:35
Glass Hearts
Bob James
Playin’ Hooky
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:38
Savannah
Joyce Cooling
Playing it Cool
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:00
Diana
Herbie Hancock & Wayne Shorter
1 + 1
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:30
Mr. Mystery
Steve Reid
Mysteries
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
4:10
La Bella Cubana
Paquito D’Rivera
Portraits of Cuba
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:10
The Look of Love
Jon Lucien
Endless is Love
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:20
Conto de Ossanya
Holly Hofman & Bill Cunliffe
Just Duet
Jazziz on Disc September 1997
5:54