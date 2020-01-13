Traveling Music 1-19-20

Traveling Music
Date: 1-19-20
Shonti Elder
Music announced: Anchorage Folk Festival, this afternoon and evening and next week / weekend. www.Anchoragefolkfestival.org
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Old Time Friends
Susan Grace / Susan Grace
Circle of Friends
Susangracealaska.com
2:53
Flying Home to Shelley / The Heat / Rocky Road to Greenfield (instrumentals)
Lift Ticket / Paul Gitlitz, Seth Houston, Michael Kerry
New Balance
www.liftticketband.com
5:17
The Morning
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
2:51
I Miss the Day to Day
Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper
Up On a Mountain Top
Robinhopper.com
4:18
Change of Heart
Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey
On Solid Ground
Janielidey.com
1:48
Puerehua (life cycle of butterfly)
The Moms / Hirini Melbourne
Out of the Kitchen
Alaskafolkarts.com
2:15
Wide Blue World
Collette Costa / M. Stey
You Can’t Blame a Girl
Costasdiner.com
4:14
A River
Tania Opland and Mike Freeman / Tania Opland
Cut To Rhythms
Opland-freeman.com
3:43
Yew Piney Mountain (instrumental)
The Improbabillies / Jack McElwain
The Improbabillies
Improbabillies.com
3:01
Chatanika River Song
Susan Grace / Susan Grace
Circle of Friends
Susangracealaska.com
2:30
Be Kind to Your Parents
The Moms / Harold Rome
Out of the Kitchen
Alaskafolkarts.com
1:14
Up on a Mountaintop
Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper
Up On a Mountain Top
Robinhopper.com
3:08
No More My Lord
Collette Costa / Traditional, additional lyrics by Joseph Smigielski
You Can’t Blame a Girl
Costasdiner.com
3:00
Anna’s Waltz (instrumental)
Lift Ticket / Seth Houston
New Balance
www.liftticketband.com
4:31
Tears in the Sea
Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers
Sweet Calamity
Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com
3:06
I’ve Been Everywhere
Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper
Up On a Mountain Top
Robinhopper.com
2:44