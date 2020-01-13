Traveling Music 1-19-20

By

Traveling Music

Date: 1-19-20

Shonti Elder

Music announced: Anchorage Folk Festival, this afternoon and evening and next week / weekend. www.Anchoragefolkfestival.org

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Old Time Friends

Susan Grace / Susan Grace

Circle of Friends

Susangracealaska.com

2:53

Flying Home to Shelley / The Heat / Rocky Road to Greenfield (instrumentals)

Lift Ticket / Paul Gitlitz, Seth Houston, Michael Kerry

New Balance

www.liftticketband.com

5:17

The Morning

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

2:51

I Miss the Day to Day

Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper

Up On a Mountain Top

Robinhopper.com

4:18

Change of Heart

Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey

On Solid Ground

Janielidey.com

1:48

Puerehua (life cycle of butterfly)

The Moms / Hirini Melbourne

Out of the Kitchen

Alaskafolkarts.com

2:15

Wide Blue World

Collette Costa / M. Stey

You Can’t Blame a Girl

Costasdiner.com

4:14

A River

Tania Opland and Mike Freeman / Tania Opland

Cut To Rhythms

Opland-freeman.com

3:43

Yew Piney Mountain (instrumental)

The Improbabillies / Jack McElwain

The Improbabillies

Improbabillies.com

3:01

Chatanika River Song

Susan Grace / Susan Grace

Circle of Friends

Susangracealaska.com

2:30

Be Kind to Your Parents

The Moms / Harold Rome

Out of the Kitchen

Alaskafolkarts.com

1:14

Up on a Mountaintop

Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper

Up On a Mountain Top

Robinhopper.com

3:08

No More My Lord

Collette Costa / Traditional, additional lyrics by Joseph Smigielski

You Can’t Blame a Girl

Costasdiner.com

3:00

Anna’s Waltz (instrumental)

Lift Ticket / Seth Houston

New Balance

www.liftticketband.com

4:31

Tears in the Sea

Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust / Ryan Bowers

Sweet Calamity

Ryanbowersandthebraintrust.com

3:06

I’ve Been Everywhere

Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper

Up On a Mountain Top

Robinhopper.com

2:44