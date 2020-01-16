Homelessness services are working to keep Alaskans sheltered as statewide cold snap continues

The Clare House, Catholic Social Services’ shelter for women and children. (Kirsten Swann/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska can be a harsh environment, especially for those who are homeless. The recent, severe cold weather has turned difficult conditions into life threatening ones. Many shelters across the state are at max capacity. How are shelter managers and others who work to end homelessness grappling with extreme need for those who are most vulnerable during this extended cold snap? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

Jasmine Boyle , Executive Director, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness

, Executive Director, Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness David Kuiper, Associate Director, Christian Heath Associates

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

