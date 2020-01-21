Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy responds to a campaign to recall him while a judge has ordered those efforts be halted. Plus: school officials and parents are on the front lines in the fight against underage nicotine vaping. And, researchers are gearing up for a rocket launch north of Fairbanks.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tim Ellis and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Greg Kim and Zachariah Hughes in Bethel