Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Photo of March 2017 ISINGLASS mission at Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks. (Courtesy Chris Perry)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy responds to a campaign to recall him while a judge has ordered those efforts be halted. Plus: school officials and parents are on the front lines in the fight against underage nicotine vaping. And, researchers are gearing up for a rocket launch north of Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Tim Ellis and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Greg Kim and Zachariah Hughes in Bethel

