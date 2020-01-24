Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes stand as Alaska lawmakers vote against overriding them. And, Alaska health officials are monitoring a virus spreading in China that’s popped up in the U.S. Plus: a Nome resident turns a church into a common house.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Davis Hovey and Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham