Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Janice Wilson stands in the kitchen at Kugzruk Kommons. (Emily Hofstaedter/KNOM)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes stand as Alaska lawmakers vote against overriding them. And, Alaska health officials are monitoring a virus spreading in China that’s popped up in the U.S. Plus: a Nome resident turns a church into a common house.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Davis Hovey and Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

