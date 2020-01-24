Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Janice Wilson stands in the kitchen at Kugzruk Kommons. (Emily Hofstaedter/KNOM)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy’s vetoes stand as Alaska lawmakers vote against overriding them. And, Alaska health officials are monitoring a virus spreading in China that’s popped up in the U.S. Plus: a Nome resident turns a church into a common house.

Reports tonight from: