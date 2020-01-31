LISTEN: Alaska twins to show Rottweilers at Westminster

Camryn (left) and Carson Hayes with their dogs Kong and Eska, all of whom are headed to the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. (Hayes family photos)

Twin teenagers from Chugiak are heading to New York next month to show their dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Held every year since 1877, it’s the oldest dog show in the U.S. The Alaskans will be among the youngest participating.

Thirteen-year-olds Carson and Camryn Hayes will show their two, roughly 100-pound Rottweilers as junior handlers.

Camryn, who spoke first in an interview with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, said showing dogs is a passion passed down from grandparents on both sides of the family.

